Recognizing local leaders during National Economic Development Week
Sara Carter’s position as town manager in Amherst includes the critical role of director of economic developer. Sara is the Town of Amherst’s champion for economic development. This week, May 3-9, is “National Economic Development Week” and Sara spends every day working hard for Amherst on many important issues and opportunities including jobs and investment. The role of an economic developer is diverse and dynamic — requiring the ability to navigate sites, buildings, infrastructure, workforce and community culture. As Amherst’s economic developer, she plays many roles to meet the needs of expanding and new industry: analyst, catalyst, gap filler, advocate, educator and visionary.
At the core of every strong economic development program are business retention and business recruitment strategies. Sara has created, and partnered with, impactful programs and initiatives to advance business and industry in Amherst.
As your economic development leader, she has led the Amherst Economic Development Authority towards dynamic strategic planning and implementation, represented Amherst at the regional and state level and engaged the industries that call Amherst home. She has guided existing companies on a variety of issues from expansions to infrastructure, all while being focused on the future of the Amherst.
Sara Carter is not only a champion for economic development but for Amherst committed to sustaining and growing jobs and investment in the Town. We are lucky to have Sara on the regional economic development team. Her professionalism, tenacity and advocacy ensure success for Amherst and our region.
Also Victoria Hanson, director of economic development, is your champion for economic development. Victoria spends every day working hard for Amherst County.
At the core of every strong economic development program are business retention and business recruitment strategies. Victoria has created, and partnered with, impactful programs and initiatives to advance business and industry in Amherst County.
As your economic development leader, she has led the Amherst Economic Development Authority towards strategic planning and implementation. She has guided existing companies on a variety of issues from workforce to infrastructure, all while being focused on the future of the Central Virginia Training Center.
Victoria Hanson is not only a champion for economic development but for Amherst County. We are lucky to have her on the regional economic development team. Her professionalism, tenacity and advocacy ensure success for Amherst County and our region.
MEGAN LUCAS, CEO and chief economic development officer, Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance
National School Nurse Day shines spotlight on crucial role
On May 6, 2020, we recognize our school nurses by celebrating National School Nurse Day as a way to foster a better understanding of the role of school nurses in the educational setting.
The theme this year is “School Nurses: Supporting Students in Times of Crisis”.
This year has been more challenging for everyone in the world with the COVID-19 global pandemic. Nelson County Public Schools are fortunate to have a full-time registered nurse stationed in each of our four schools. Our nurses take on a variety of roles every day. For many children, the school nurse may still be the only health professional they have access to regularly, except in emergencies. This becomes even more important as the prevalence of chronic social, emotional, and other health problems keep increasing. Our role is essential for all students – in responding to personal and public health needs, in care coordination, and in organizing access to resources to help address health concerns.
Our Nelson County School Board and Nelson County Board of Supervisors have supported these nurses through Blue Ridge Medical Center. Our community must continue to invest in programs and services that improve the health and well-being outcomes of our children. I hope their budgets continue to reflect these priorities – supporting school nurses and ensuring our children have a successful, productive, and healthy future.
PEGGY SWAN,
School Nurse Coordinator, Nelson County Public Schools
Blood irradiation ‘the treatment that time forgot’
Once again the press is climbing on a bash Trump bandwagon without doing its own research. Since the 1940s, a treatment known as Ultraviolet Blood Irradiation (UBI) has been safely available and employed in the US and Europe — extensively in Russia. By removing small amounts of blood, thinning it, exposing it to UV light in sufficient intensity to kill foreign bodies but not harm blood cells, and then reinjecting the blood back into the body, this procedure creates a personalized vaccine of what ails a person. Your annual flu shot is an injection of dead virus cells into your blood stream so that one’s natural processes create antibodies. UBI is simply a faster, more personally tailored process.
This treatment came into being just as antibiotics were discovered and promoted. Thus, UBI has been dubbed the treatment that time forgot. Nevertheless, it has been found to be effective in treating all kinds of bacterial and viral blood-based infections. Do some research and see. Why don’t we hear more about this? Big pharma and the American Medical Association and their medical schools promote chemistry-based medicine, avoiding a simple mechanical procedure that also works.
I cringe when I listen or read of the experts who are simply interviewed to take the president’s words to some unintended context. He is being bombarded with possible solutions and clearly does not have the articulatory skill to relate them in detail. This is when we need the press to help us figure out what he’s saying — not what he’s not saying.
These are my own views, expressed as a private citizen, and not offered in my official capacity as an official of Amherst County government. My views are presented here without the endorsement or knowledge of the county board of supervisors.
DEAN C. RODGERS,
Lynchburg
Voicing a concern
I am Emily Lamm, lead registered behavior technician at Family Insight and a counselor-in-training.
I am also a member of the LGBTQ+ community, and I am concerned that Lynchburg City Schools' nondiscrimination and anti-harassment policies are inadequate in protecting LGBTQ+ students. Currently, the policies do not explicitly mention sexual orientation or gender identity, other than as an afterthought in subsequent definitions.
The Gay, Lesbian, and Straight Education Network, a national education and advocacy group that promotes improved school environments for LGBTQ students, strongly advocates such enumeration. To quote them:"Enumeration is essential to protecting as many students as possible from bullying and harassment. The strength of an enumerated law or policy is that it underscores those students who research shows are most likely to be bullied and harassed and least likely to be protected under non-enumerated anti-bullying laws and policies."
After all, we often do not know which students are members of this group on top of other vulnerable groups. In making this simple change to the language of the policy, Lynchburg City Schools would demonstrate support for their students and back up their slogan of "a tradition of excellence for all."
EMILY LAMM
Madison Heights
