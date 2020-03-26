We'll make it, but it'll be a hard slog
Finally! President Trump starts to ramp up testing and protocols which should have started at least two months ago. Still, a needed shift from when he politicized this by undermining real experts, focusing on himself by calling it a hoax and saying Democrats were just trying to make him look bad. He needs no help doing that but even now he shifts blame for his slow response to everyone but himself.
Best practices and sound science (only looking for sources you agree with is not science) should drive public health policies. Instead we got partisan, image- and ego-driven blather that wasted time.
Chinese hardliners punished the young Chinese doctor who first reported COVID-19 late in 2019. They put image and politics ahead of science. See what that got them? This virus surfaced before January, meaning that people coming back from China before the holidays, and possibly earlier, got no useful screening, tracking or testing. It was likely already here in the U.S. before it went on the radar in late 2019. That was the time to start working on possible contingency plans. Playing catch up is poor management.
Very contagious and not well understood, COVID-19 numbers have been under reported from the start. Some early cases likely misdiagnosed with COVID-19 deaths possibly written off as something else. Some who still say the numbers don’t add up ignore that the lack of accurate early testing plus constraints on gathering real facts make those limited numbers meaningless. Current numbers still reflect limited testing. You can still get it after testing negative.
Too many unknowns remain, but partisan finger-pointing, face-saving, mixed-messaging and lackluster Trump lumbers on. We may have had some outdated protocols, but who cut the budget for the National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and funding for programs with the World Health Organization and the United Nations which gather data outside this country before diseases get here? Trump expected a vaccine within weeks? Ridiculous.
National defense goes beyond just the military. You don’t address health threats by slashing research funding, as this administration has done. Educated professionals need someone who “gets it” and who does not feel threatened by working with people smarter than themselves. Basic testing policies did not start soon enough at the highest “leadership” levels and waited weeks before Trump “got it.” When a threat first appears, you must figure how track it, otherwise you flounder.
While the federal response languished, the real work has come on state and local levels where they have stepped up. They had already started to follow the CDC’s common sense guidelines and recommendations which Trump now tries to “manage.” Not enough CDC or TSA staff to manage his travel bans. Weeks of inaction added to market volatility. That is not public service or good management.
He still thinks he is smarter than anyone on the planet, so the public will have to look elsewhere for meaningful leadership. Don’t panic, heed common sense recommendations, monitor even mild changes in your health, listen to the medical experts and keep up with changes as we learn more. Health workers and first responders are in the trenches and need our support — not the partisan gas-baggers who only spread their own form of virus. Find those people who are working together in spite of politics. Past generations have met challenges, and so can we.
ELIZABETH A. PAULL
Amherst
