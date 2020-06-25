Thank you to the Amherst New Era-Progress for the nice article and pictures about Amherst Cares.
We have continued our collaboration with Amherst County Public Schools and continue to provide weekend food to Amherst Cares students during the school closure due to COVID-19. For this unique opportunity and with the support of the Amherst community and beyond, we have been able to provide expanded supplemental weekend food each week to the homes of the approximate 520 Amherst County Public Schools students identified by the school system as “food insecure”. We will continue to provide this service to our students until the end of June.
To be clear, we have adhered to the guidelines using social distancing, masks, etc., while the ten volunteers worked to pack those food items for distribution.
We thank those volunteers for their dedication to this important project.
Also, thank you to the Amherst County NAACP for their donation of toothbrushes and toothpaste to every student served by Amherst Cares. We particularly wish to thank Mr. Reginald Parrish for helping us secure much needed supplies for distribution and securing the donations of the toothbrushes and tooth paste as well.
This is an unusual and challenging time for all of us, particularly for our children.
We are proud that we have been able to assist in some way.
Again thank you to the Amherst community for your continued support of Amherst Cares.
Sincerely,
BETH GAMBLE
Amherst Cares president
A choice beyond Democrat or Republican
What if I told you that the two-party system that we have in American politics is a sham? Conspiracy theory... or a corruptive yet brilliant power and control technique?
For example, how many of you identify as politically conservative? The political term “conservative” is a complex term, but it can be simplified into two main legs: fiscal and authority. A conservative is someone who stands for a small government, the protection of everyone’s individual rights (not just certain groups), and lower taxes. Currently, our federal government is seen more as King in a monarchy. The federal government is huge, taxes are high, and the power of the government is scary if you are a conservative. In three years, President Trump has executed 151 executive orders.
Another example, if you identify as a liberal, how much have your elected officials done for you in the past 50 years? We have continually failing social programs, the need to continually reform broken systems in place, and career politicians trying to win your vote but have a lifetime tract record of legislating for concepts that go completely against liberal progress. Biden championed such legislation as “tough on crime” in the 80s and the Biden Crime Bill in the 90s, which is the largest crime bill ever passed, leading to black and minority targeted laws, naturally creating a culture of mass incarceration.
With one of two parties being able to stay in control at all times, keep the population divided and against each other, who has control — the people or the government? One of our founders, Patrick Henry, warned of the pending dilemma of America’s federal government becoming too large and impending tyranny.
What if there was another way? What if there was a way to put liberty and power back where it belongs — the citizens, shrink government, take government out of our personal lives, and be somewhat of a middle ground between the emotions behind why we end up voting conservative or liberal (but in many ways completely different)?
If you can resonate with any of the above, it’s time to look at a third party for our local, state, and national elections. The first step is to break the two-party system to show the government that enough is enough and we are tired of the games, strategic division, and we want to be control of our own lives again.
Give Libertarian Jo Jorgensen consideration for your vote for 2020. The excuse of “a vote third party is a vote thrown away” is not an excuse anymore. We need something different. We need both major parties to wake up and realize that we believe in a government for and by the people... and we are tired of the games.
JOSHUA DAVIES
Lynchburg
