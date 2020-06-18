A choice beyond Democrat or Republican
What if I told you that the two-party system that we have in American politics is a sham? Conspiracy theory... or a corruptive yet brilliant power and control technique?
For example, how many of you identify as politically conservative? The political term “conservative” is a complex term, but it can be simplified into two main legs: fiscal and authority. A conservative is someone who stands for a small government, the protection of everyone’s individual rights (not just certain groups), and lower taxes. Currently, our federal government is seen more as King in a monarchy. The federal government is huge, taxes are high, and the power of the government is scary if you are a conservative. In three years, President Trump has executed 151 executive orders .
Another example, if you identify as a liberal, how much have your elected officials done for you in the past 50 years? We have continually failing social programs, the need to continually reform broken systems in place, and career politicians trying to win your vote but have a lifetime track record of legislating for concepts that go completely against liberal progress. Biden championed such legislation as “tough on crime” in the 80s and in the 90s, which is the largest crime bill ever passed, leading to black and minority targeted laws, naturally creating a culture of mass incarceration.
With one of two parties being able to stay in control at all times, keep the population divided and against each other, who has control -- the people or the government? One of our founders, Patrick Henry, warned of the pending dilemma of America’s federal government becoming too large and impending tyranny.
What if there was another way? What if there was a way to put liberty and power back where it belongs - the citizens, shrink government, take government out of our personal lives, and be somewhat of a middle ground between the emotions behind why we end up voting conservative or liberal (but in many ways completely different)?
If you can relate with any of the above, it’s time to look at a third party for our local, state, and national elections. The first step is to break the two-party system to show the government that enough is enough and we are tired of the games, strategic division, and we want to be control of our own lives again.
Give Libertarian Jo Jorgensen consideration for your vote for 2020. The excuse of “a vote third party is a vote thrown away” is not an excuse anymore. We need something different. We need both major parties to wake up and realize that we believe in a government for and by the people... and we are tired of the games.
JOSHUA DAVIES
Lynchburg
A few thoughts on the schools
Not everyone supports the school board's largess. Nor are a lot of citizens impressed with the nepotism-themed hiring practices by the county.
The students involved in public schooling should have their parents funding 100% of their children's education.
On another note, with regard to Derrick Brown's marathon letter to the editor ... it was over 1,000 words long, with a whole lot of nothing substantive to say. Can we keep the propaganda rhetoric in the future, to say, 250 words or less, in accordance to the 'rules for everyone'?
MARK LABADIE
Amherst
Communication is key
Communication is the cornerstone for success in our everyday family living. Dialogue between a husband, his wife — their children are essential to keep everyone on the same page of harmony and expectations. It is equally essential that communication be the foundation of awareness for, and by, a progressive community and its leadership.
This foundation of awareness is represented so well with in-depth correspondence that Justin Faulconer provides to the readers of Amherst, Virginia. Mr. Faulconer’s excellence in writing is attested by his multi-awards received recently by the Virginia Press Association.
The Amherst New-Era Progress makes a significant contribution to Amherst County, providing valuable information to the citizens of the area and beyond. Not only is it a local news source — it’s an ambassador for the county school district publishing its many new and creative programs that Superintendent Rob Arnold and the School Board continue to implement. The paper is consistent with reporting ongoing progress by the town of Amherst and County Board of Supervisors, all public servants and leaders striving to make the community more vibrant in these challenging economic times.
Dr. Arnold, Sara Carter, and Dean Rodgers (town/county managers) are the trifecta of confidence regarding excellence in education, substantial growth and leadership.
Faulconer, a dedicated reporter, is your modern day Paul Revere, riding his laptop — making sure we know what great things are happening — thank him! Amherst Proud.
GLENWOOD W. BURLEY
Richmond
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(44) comments
From Channel 13 News: There is a movement here to change the name of Lynchburg, because of the word "lynch." Lynchburg was named after John Lynch who according to Channel 13 was a progressive in his time. The name, Lynchburg, has nothing to do with lynching. The word lynching may well have come about through the actions of one of John Lynch's brothers. Here's what Wikipedia has to say about the term: "lynch":
The origins of the word lynch are obscure, but it likely originated during the American Revolution. The verb comes from the phrase Lynch Law, a term for a punishment without trial. Two Americans during this era are generally credited for coining the phrase: Charles Lynch (1736–1796) and William Lynch (1742–1820), who both lived in Virginia in the 1780s. Charles Lynch is more likely to have coined the phrase, as he was known to have used the term in 1782, while William Lynch is not known to have used the term until much later. There is no evidence that death was imposed as a punishment by either of the two men.[5] In 1782, Charles Lynch wrote that his assistant had administered Lynch's law to Tories "for Dealing with the negroes &c".[6]
Tearing down statues, Confederate flags, monuments, and now wanting to change the name of the city of Lynchburg. When will the madness stop? Virtue in 21st Century of America means destroying or changing the past to cater to the desires of a few.
Richmond was the capitol of the Confederacy. Should Richmond's name be changed? Appomattox honors both sides of the Civil War and is home of the Museum of the Confederacy. Should Appomattox's name be changed?
There is a group of people who find offense with everything and demand change or erasure of a symbol of the past. I guess its the politically correct thing to do, but it really doesn't change a thing. Lynchburg was named after John Lynch and has nothing to do with lynchings of blacks. Leave the name alone. Giving license to certain people to change names and destroy monuments has become addictive to them. Stop.
Here you go Dave. Perfect match to that AK12 I know you ordered. Your very own Vietnam era SKS Rifle. I bought one of these years ago when Roses sold them for about $149. The thing did not shoot worth a darn but it was a lot of fun. I sold mine at the flea market when I became a pacifist. It was all tricked out with synthetic stock and detachable 30 round magazine.
I'm glad you did... you will not regret it. July 1 , 2020 is only 20 days away. [thumbup]
Mike, you didn't sell your shootie to Harry H. Rogers of Hanover County - did you? If yes; then, you might have some splaining to do. [unsure]
Nope, it was some Hawaiian guy named Aloha Akbar. Or something like that. He kept repeating it over and over again.
uh-oh... that is his 'also known as'. Time to lawyer-up. At least you completed the sale before 07/01/20. Penalty under previous law should be less severe.
Looks like tax year 2020 will be another of reprieve from RMD. Winning...[rolleyes]
Mainstream media silent about BLM militants taking over part of Seattle
The so-called “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone” is a roughly seven-block section of Seattle, Washington where radical Black Lives Matter protesters along with Antifa have essentially declared their own country. They have makeshift living accommodations and armed guards patrolling the perimeter and shaking down businesses unlucky enough to be caught in their secession. It has been days since this nonsense had started and the broadcast networks (ABC, CBS, and NBC) have kept it off the air.
Refusing to cover stories like this is just another form of the bias saturating liberal mainstream media. As one commenter put it, "Modern journalism is all about deciding which facts the public shouldn't know because they might reflect badly on Democrats."
[unsure]Not so fast...The Hill deals with the subject today, 'Myth: Second Amendment protects individual liberties'.
BY KATIE SCOFIELD, OPINION CONTRIBUTOR — 06/11/20 12:30 PM EDT
In Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, groups of 25 to 50 armed men in combat gear spent successive nights patrolling the downtown area, following internet rumors that antifa agitators would be arriving from Seattle.
The FBI stated there is no evidence that any protests have been linked to antifa. Still, President Donald Trump tweeted: “Domestic Terrorists have taken over Seattle, run by Radical Left Democrats, of course. LAW & ORDER!”
And the piece concludes with a myth buster:
In contrast, the Second Amendment has historically been a tool of the oppressors rather than the oppressed. It is time to let go of the myth that the Second Amendment is an effective tool for protecting individual liberties.
https://thehill.com/opinion/civil-rights/502253-myth-second-amendment-protects-individual-liberties
[whistling]
It's an opinion piece. Not a fact piece. About as useful as your opinions.
Excellent choice, Dave! Katie Scofield, author of that piece of extreme leftist opinion, is notorious for spreading her nutbag-extremist opinions all over the place, including:
• Trump is an authoritarian on a par with Hitler and Mussolini.
• America should set "gender positive quotas" to increase the number of women in elected office.
• Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is appointing conservative judges to the courts. (Oh my God! Who let that cat out of the bag? This was supposed to be top-secret!!)
• The global climate change presents an existential threat to the lives and livelihoods of all Americans. (O dear!)
• "the constitution was originally meant to be a flexible document changing with the times, a contract that each new and successive generation could make its own." (James Madison, call your office.)
And now this cuckoo bird tells us that antifa has had nothing to do with rioting and looting? This my shocked face!
Do you have a counter to those valid points and observations?
Oh dear. [rolleyes]
The FBI stated there is no evidence that any protests have been linked to antifa.
Hmmm ... I wonder how she would explain THIS. Or THIS. Or THIS.
In defense of the Big 3 at the 6:30 PM timeslot (for 30 minutes)... with the Corona pandemic cases/deaths surging in the US and the financial markets crashing and Individual 1 being off his ever-loving rocker, it is near impossible to cover all on TV. Some reading is required, like I posted earlier from The Hill," The FBI stated there is no evidence that any protests have been linked to antifa".
The police finally realized that protests about excessive use of force by police go a lot better if the police don't engage in excessive use of force.
Thet would have stopped long ago if unions hadn't been covering up and protecting bad cops.
Now that Yosemite Sam and Elmer Fudd have been disarmed, I hope everyone feels safer?
Every bit as pleased as when William Barr look-alike, Fred Flintstone, stopped smoking Winstons. Kids need to know from the get-go that guns and cigarettes are not mainstream, not acceptable behavior and can kill you.
OK, Karen.
Democrats have seceded from the union in Seattle and patrolling their new land mass with AK-47s. Trump has a Lincoln moment. Send in the tanks and F-15s. You cant have anything nice when democrats are in charge. This will soon come to Virginia if it isnt dealt with harshly. The precedent is there.
https://www.city-journal.org/antifa-seattle-capitol-hill-autonomous-zone
Who are the traitors now? Its' right wingers led by the coward( wearing diapers snorting stimulants in his fenced bunker) urging the military to turn on the civilian population. The same racist fool demands to keep military bases named after old timey southern racists. In response, the same military ignores his babbling and moves ahead with plans to rename bases.
So you support secession with the police thrown out and antifa walking around with AK-47s? Not surprised.
Try and wrap your head around the scene that transpired with Trumpentweeter arguing in the oval office- demanding the Pentagon attack protestors and the Pentagon saying no. Think about it. .
Are you talking about the 75 year old Antifa sympathizer identified by the drugged clown in the bunker?
There is no secession. Antifa means anti-fascist. The AK-47s are being carried by right wing secessionist babies storming the Capital who are mad because the Governor is a liberal.
You make up most everything you post. Sad really.
Do not go gentle onto that rational discourse,
Make your narrative burn and rave at close of day;
Rage, rage against the dying of your horse.
[offtopic]The first domino has fallen... now, NASCAR separate from the NRA and drop their sponsorship of the 'shoot-em-up 500'.
"The presence of the Confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry," NASCAR said in a statement on its website hours ahead of its race Wednesday night in Martinsville, Virginia.
"Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special. The display of the Confederate flag will be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties."
[thumbup]
While they are talking about a flag from 150 years ago, antifa and BLM has seceded from the union in Seattle. Do you support your democrat brothers there?
From Microsoft New- More on Seattle:
SEATTLE — On the streets next to a police precinct in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, protesters and officers spent a week locked in a nightly cycle of standoffs, at times ending with clouds of tear gas.
But facing a growing backlash over its dispersal tactics in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, the Seattle Police Department this week offered a concession: Officers would abandon their precinct, board up the windows and let the protesters have free rein outside.
In a neighborhood that is the heart of the city’s art and culture — threatened these days as rising tech wealth brings in gentrification — protesters seized the moment. They reversed the barricades to shield the liberated streets and laid claim to several city blocks, now known as the “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone.”
I believe there is a word for what the city of Seattle has done: Appeasement, What starts as concession quickly turns into a full blown retreat.
[offtopic] The Democrats, especially those on the left, have done everything that they can to support the protests and riots resulting from the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. As the leftist city council in Minneapolis and other city councils that are filled with leftists pander to the protesters and rioters, groups like Black Lives Matter and ANTIFA are beginning to show their true colors. ANTIFA has taken over a police precinct in Seattle and calls it a cop free zone. The police have been evicted from that precinct and they are at a loss how to take it back. Meanwhile, ANTIFA thugs patrol that precinct and call it the capitol of their cop free state. There are reports that ANTIFA thugs are shaking down businesses for "protection money" and citizens are being harassed. The Seattle City Council has done nothing to take back the precinct and have rendered the police impotent in this situation. The mayor of Minneapolis is apparently not far enough left for Black Lives Matter. Conservative Buzz reports Mayor Frey's disastrous meeting with Black Lives Matter during a protest on Saturday:
Frey, dressed casually and speaking through a coronavirus mask confessed, “…I’ve been coming to grips with my own brokenness in this situation, my own failures, my own shortcomings and I know there needs to be deep seated structural reform in terms of how the department operates. The systemic racist system needs to be revamped. The police union needs to be put in its place. We need to make sure that everything from the union contract to the way that the arbitration functions, to the way that the our officers in the department behave.”
"Frey was then asked a ‘yes or no’ question, “Will you commit to defunding Minneapolis police department?”, by a questioner who reminded him and the mob that Frey is up for reelection next year.
"When Frey said he would not support defunding the police, the questioner screamed at him, “Get the f*** out of here! Go! Go! Go! Get out of here! Get the f*** out of here!”
Democrats in Congress showed their support for the protests by wearing African gear donated by the Congressional Black Caucus. I guess they felt this symbolic gesture would have an impact on the whole situation.
Now that Floyd is six feet under, groups like BLM and ANTIFA are showing their true agenda. They have co-opted the protests for their own purposes and the death of Floyd is almost a forgotten dynamic in the whole matter. The cities of Minneapolis and Seattle are now showcases for the intolerance and hatred of the left. Meanwhile, America looks on in disbelief.
As bad as it looks, this could only be the beginning. In Boston left wing zealots beheaded a statue of Christopher Columbus and in Minneapolis a statue of Christopher Columbus is torn down. Protesters in Richmond tore down a statue of Christopher Columbus and threw it into a lake. I assume our friends on the left approve of all of this.
Although Lloyd's death was a tragedy, it just served as a vehicle to push forward the extreme leftist agenda in this country. The seeds of this left wing protest have been festering for a long time-most notably in our schools and universities.
As I watch the events in Seattle, Minneapolis, and other leftist run cities, I wonder if this is what the Democrats mean when they say that they are protecting the Constitution and our democracy?? Interesting............[censored]
But all your best friends are black.
No, Carl. They are fellow human beings.
I would suggest that you stop, Carl. You are just getting yourself in deeper and deeper.....
[unsure]What if Dolt 45 is right and Antifa is breeding 75-year-old super soldiers who fall over on command? (As seen on Facebook). [lol]
Richard, Antifa is the right wings latest strawman. BLM is a legitimate protest group. They are not interchangeable except in your fever dreams. https://www.nytimes.com/2020/06/11/us/antifa-protests-george-floyd.html
ANTIFA has a long, well documented history of violent protest and physically attacking those with whom they disagree. They claim they are against fascism, but their actions dispute that claim. I still remember the chaos and destruction that they caused in Berkley, California in 2017, because they were upset Trump won. They are no "strawman" as you so fancifully put it. Those who do not take ANTIFA seriously for what they really are must have blinders on. BLM is a legitimate protest group??? Sure, just like the KKK. They have a long history of fomenting violence against the police in this country. That is not "legitimate protest."
There seems to be an effort on the left to sanitize the images of BLM and ANTIFA. They want to make heroes out of zeros. Most Americans know better.
Here is an example of how BLM exercises their "legitimate right to protest":
"A video that perfectly illustrated this problematic mentality was shared to Twitter by social media content creator Caleb Hull and ironically captioned: “I’m helping.”
“Do black lives matter to you?” the woman recording the video shouted at passing cars as she and other protesters stood in the middle of a busy street near an intersection and highway on-ramp.
"The man driving the first vehicle seen in the video held his fist high in solidarity, but as one woman passed without acknowledging the question, the protester unleashed on the unsuspecting driver.
“Do black lives matter, Karen?” the protester said, using an internet culture pejorative that describes an angry, entitled and ignorant white woman, as The Guardian explained.
“F—ing white piece of s—,” the protester yelled, before calling the driver a “b—-.”
"At first, the driver’s reply was inaudible, but the protester was about to completely come unglued."
“Oh yeah?! You wanna f—ing go, Karen?” the protester said as she began walking toward the woman’s vehicle while it was stopped at the traffic light.
“What you going to do? You’re not going nowhere,” a male voice threatened as the woman recording began to chant her “black lives matter” slogan again and ended the recording.
By Christine Favocci of the Western Journal, a conservative publication
A video that perfectly illustrated this problematic mentality was shared to Twitter by social media content creator Caleb Hull and ironically captioned: “I’m helping.”
Incident occurred near I-270 in Maryland.
These folks act just like darling, compassionate, loving angels, don't they????
“
Richard Efthim, all I know about you is the totality of your posts over the years. One post of denial doesn’t negate that. I’ll stick with my opinion
A very biased and uninformed opinion might I add. I have read all of your posts, and don't pretend to know your opinions about all major issues. But you must have a special power that makes you an expert on issues of race, even when you don't know the totality of a person. You have made your opinion about my so-called :white privilege clear. I'll let the readers of these comments make up their own minds. Meanwhile, why don't you buzz off and practice your skills of character assassination on another target.[thumbdown]
The preponderance of evidence supports Richard on this one - by far, not even close
Supports what?? His blindness to white privilege?
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
KKKarl, not sure how much plainer I can be!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.