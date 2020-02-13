Join fight against scleroderma
The Amherst Woman’s Club, Sweet Briar College and the Scleroderma Foundation of Greater Washington, D.C., are sponsoring the second Central Virginia Scleroderma Walk on Saturday, March 7 at the Fitness Athletic Center at Sweet Briar College.
Check-in will begin at 8:30 a.m. You may register at the door, too. The registration fee is $20. The walk will be from 10-11 with an auction to follow the walk. So far, our auction will offer a handmade quilt and quilt stand, a mantle clock from Hermle North America, homemade goodies, restaurant gift cards and gift certificates to local wineries.
Scleroderma is an often life-threatening inflammatory and vascular disease in which the body’s immune system attacks its own tissue. The mission of this walk is to provide support for patients with scleroderma, to increase public awareness and education and stimulate and support research to improve treatment and ultimately find the cause of and cure for scleroderma and related diseases.
You may register as an individual or join a team or donate online at Central Virginia scleroderma.org. For more information about the walk, contact suzanne.raine@gmail.com or mwhite@sbc.edu. For more information about scleroderma, contact www.scleroderma.org.
Come join us as we “Step out to cure Scleroderma.”
SUZANNE RAINE and MARGARET ANN WHITE
Amherst
