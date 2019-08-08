Council made a 'terrible mistake'
After having read Paul Kilgore’s July 25 letter to the editor, “A violation of the public trust,” I am even more disturbed by the actions taken by the Amherst Town Council, its mayor and town manager.
I have been a resident of the town off and on for over 65 years and have always been proud to tell people that I was from Amherst.
The recent action taken by those mentioned above makes me drop my head in shame and disbelief that this could happen in my town.
As far as I am concerned, I feel like they have made a serious mistake that will take a very long time to live down.
It is my hope that the member that was “booted” off will run again and be elected. She sure has my vote.
JOHN WRIGHT
Amherst