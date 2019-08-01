Thanks from schools foundation
On behalf of the Amherst County Public Schools Education Foundation, I say “Thank you!” for your sponsorship of the ACPSEF Annual Golf Tournament held June 22 at Popular Grove Golf Course.
We greatly appreciate the following sponsors for their generous support of our students and teachers: Andy Matthews Insurance, Bank of the James, Driskill Funeral Home, Bethany United Methodist Church, Sardis United Methodist Church, Ramsey Cabinets, Whitten Funeral Services, DDH, Foster Fuels, State Farm (Richard Buck), Amherst Retired Teachers Association, TRU Ball/AXCEL Archery, Tharp Funeral Home, Speciality Exterminator Company and RCM&D.
The ACPSEF is a nonprofit that supports students and teachers by providing funds for classroom materials and innovative projects. The ACPSEF could not do what it does for the students and teachers of ACPS without the generous support of our sponsors. Together, we are making a difference in the life of a child. Thank you again!
On Aug. 23 at 6 p.m., the ACPSEF $5,000 Back-To-School Raffle will be held at the Madison Heights Community Center. Tickets are $50 which includes dinner catered by Merredith’s. Email bjones69@verizon.net for information about tickets.
Thank you in advance for supporting the students of Amherst County Public Schools!
BEVERLY JONES
Madison Heights
Editor’s note: Jones is the chairperson of the Amherst County Public Schools Education Foundation.