A recent article quoted Supervisor Jimmy Ayers and his concern for the increase in trash and litter along our roads. Addressing Supervisor Ayers’ concern, please appreciate the following exemplary models:
No 1: The Dairy Queen Restaurant in Madison Heights provides two convenient outside trash containers for patron use. The other fast food restaurants are encouraged to do likewise.
No 2: The “gully washer” rainfall between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. Monday, April 13 was impressive. The storm runoff overflowed the ditches, leaving a trail of roadside trash high on the banks.
More impressive however, was the father, mother, and three small children, walking along Hidden View Stables Lane off of Dixie Airport Road, with a plastic trash bag in hand. Enjoying the sunshine, all smiling, waving and having fun. A family, all picking up roadside trash.
These are not high-tech solutions awaiting to be implemented. Conversely, these are simple and perfect examples of good citizenship and pride in our community.
Richard Jordan
Madison Heights
