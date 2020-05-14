The second Central Virginia ‘Stepping Out to Cure Scleroderma Walk’ was held March 7 at Sweet Briar College. With more than 70 participants, over $16,000 was raised to go towards research for a cure for scleroderma.
We want to thank the businesses that sponsored our Walk. Gold sponsors ($500) were Amherst Woman’s Club, Sweet Briar College and Scleroderma Foundation Greater Washington, DC., Amherst Rotary Club, Hermle Clock North America and the Family of Laurie Babcock. Silver sponsors ($250) were Glad, Inc.; Greif, Inc.; Virginia Auto Select, Teledoc, Emmanuel United Methodist Church and England’s Stove Works. Bronze sponsors ($100) were Baine’s Books and Coffee, Blue Ridge Medical Center, Edward Jones, El Mariachi, Food Lion, Genevieve Fadool, Ins. George E. Jones, High Peak, Main Street Settlements, Martin’s Body and Paint, Mindful Mountain Yoga, Rehab Associates, and Sardis United Methodist Church.
We also want to thank all the businesses and individuals donating items to our auction. These contributions helped us to surpass our goal.
Scleroderma is an often life-threatening inflammatory and vascular disease in which the body’s immune system attacks its own tissue. In its most aggressive from the lungs, heart, kidneys, esophagus and gastrointestinal tract are severely damaged. Scar tissue, caused by an overproduction of collagen, can result in the loss of hand mobility and cause painful, disfiguring facial changes. While primarily affecting women between the ages of 30 and 50, it also strikes men and children across all ages and ethnic boundaries. To date there is no known cause or cure.
We thank all the contributors, participants, and sponsors for their support. For information on how you can become involved with the 2021 Walk, please contact Suzanne Raine at suzanne.raine@gmail.com or Margaret Ann White at mwhite@sbc.edu.
MARGARET WHITE
Amherst
