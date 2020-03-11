A memorial service to honor the life and memory of Chester "Chet" Wrzos will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020, at Sandy Bottom Christian Church, 259 Old Wright Shop Rd, Madison Heights, Va. The family will be available to all who attend before and after the service, and welcomes any who wish to remember and honor Chet at this time.

