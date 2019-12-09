Violet Jennings Wright, 95, of Madison Height, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019. She was the wife of the late Houston G. Wright. Born in Amherst County on July 14, 1924, she was a daughter of the late Hiter T. Jennings Sr. and Elsie Wilmer Jennings and was also preceded in death by a brother, Hiter T. Jennings Jr. She was retired from CVTC, loved the outdoors, gardening, reading, taking care of her cats and was a member of Temple Baptist Church. She is survived by two sisters, Thelma J. Cash of Madison Heights, Betty J. Baber of Lyndhurst; and number of nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m., Thursday, December 12, 2019, in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Service by Pastor J.D. Surbaugh with burial to follow in Mount Pleasant UMC Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Heritage Funeral Service, 427 Graves Mill Road, Lynchburg. In lieu of flowers, please consider Amherst Humane Society or St. Jude Children's Hospital. The family wish to thank the staff and caregivers at Fairmont Crossing for the love and kindness shown to Violet. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
