Carroll Dean Wood, 73, of Lowesville, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Born in Woodson, June 15, 1946, he was a son of the late Edward Demarcus and Helen Tyree Wood. Carroll Dean retired as a deputy for the Amherst County Sheriffs Department after 34 years of dedicated service. He had been a life-long member of Piney River Baptist Church and was a former member of the Piney River Volunteer Fire Department. He loved bluegrass music and was an avid outdoorsman. He also enjoyed sports, his favorites including baseball, football and Nascar. Carroll Dean was also a cherished friend and a beloved member of his Byrum-Parr Funeral Home family. He assisted on many services and was always willing to lend a hand. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Kathleen C. Wood; his son, Stacey Carroll Wood of Lowesville; his daughter, Valorie Kay Wood (Jeff) of Monroe; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Ronald R. Wood and Billy D. Wood, and sisters, Lokey Massie, Margaret Kidd, Regina Cash and Lanice Campbell. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff of Centra Hospice for all their love and care shown to their loved one. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Byrum-Parr Funeral Home by the Rev. Clyde Mawyer Jr. with burial to follow in Jonesboro Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019 at the funeral home. The family requests that memorial contributions be made in his memory to Centra Hospice, 2097 Langhorne Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24501.
