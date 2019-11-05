Rebecca Saunders (Anderson) Tucker Rebecca Saunders (Anderson) Tucker, 92, departed this world peacefully and returned confidently to her God on Monday, November 4, 2019. Born on December 14, 1926, she was raised in Nelson County on historic "Tyebrook" farm, the place where she always found the most joy. She graduated Randolph-Macon Women's College at age 19 and began a career in education in Fairfax County, Virginia. She married William G. Anderson Sr. and raised a family of four boys in Roanoke, Virginia, where she continued teaching until her retirement. She later married Walter L. Tucker Sr. of Lovingston, Virginia, where she enjoyed a return home near her roots, lifelong friends, and family. She spent her final ten years in Richmond and was loved dearly by all who crossed her path. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Samuel and Mildred Saunders; her brother, Samuel Jr.; and niece, Liz,. She is survived by her sons, William Jr. (Anne), John (Virginia), Paul (Judi), and David (Catharine); her brother, Paul M. Saunders, Sr. (Tatum), 11 grandchildren, Will, John, Ben, Ben Miller, Rebecca, Drew, Tyler, Blake, Claire, Olivia, Hailey, and numerous nieces and nephews. Becky will undoubtedly be most remembered for her fervent love for the Lord. The family will greet visitors at Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel in Lovingston, Va., on Saturday, November 9, 2019, from 7 until 9 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Nelson United Methodist Church in Arrington, Va., at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 10, 2019, followed by a graveside service at Harewood in Roseland, Virginia. Arrangements by Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston, (434) 263-4097.
Most Popular
-
Longtime Liberty University professor to leave school over concerns about academic independence
-
Forest Road Walgreens to close next week
-
Ex-track star gets 5 years from series of break-ins
-
U.S. 501/221 intersection project in Lynchburg moves forward; local leaders laud decision
-
Student found with handgun at Nelson County High School
Looking for a loved one?
Latest Local Offers
G.W. Services Tin Roof Painting Make your old metal roofs look new again Interior & Exterior Painting. Shingle Roofs & Vinyl Siding - All Types of Repairs. 1-434-270-6239 ~ Greg Walton **MOST CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED**
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.