Topper, Margaret

Margaret Topper, 86, of Amherst, died on Sunday, January 19, 2020. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Margaret Topper as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries