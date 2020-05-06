Delmus Sweeney, 64, of Howard Beach, N.Y., departed this life on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Jamaica Hospital, Queens, N.Y. John's Funeral Home, Brooklyn, N.Y. assisting the family.
