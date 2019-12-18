Stone, Jake M.

FRANKLIN, Va. Jake Massie Stone, 84, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019, at East Pavilion. Born in Christiansburg, Va., he was a son of the late Jake Ward Stone and Sallie Massie Stone and was also predeceased by a brother, John Ward Stone. Jake received a BS in Forestry and Wildlife Conservation from Virginia Tech 1956 and a MS in Forestry from Duke University in 1960. He was a retired Superintendent of Seedling Production and Farms for Union Camp Corporation. Jake was a Captain in the United States Army Reserves and an active member of the Hunterdale Ruritan Club where he served as the Director, Secretary, Vice President and President. He was a Boy/Cub Scout Committeeman for over 10 years and a longtime member of the Society of American Foresters. Jake was a member, teacher, and deacon of Franklin Baptist Church for many years. He was a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity and East Pavilion Nursing Home. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 57 years, Virginia Yarbrough Stone; a daughter, Susan Stone Reed and husband, Darel and their children, Mark, James, and Frances of Greenville, N.C.; and a son, Kenneth W. Stone and wife, Lisa and their children, Jake, Emma, and Leslie of Auburn, Ala. A Graveside Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019, in Harewood Cemetery, 540 Harewood Lane, Roseland, Va. A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m., on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Franklin Baptist Church with Dr. Charles Qualls and the Rev. Steve Gibson officiating. A reception will follow the service in the Fellowship Hall. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to Franklin Baptist Church, the Society of American Foresters, 10100 Laureate Way, Bethesda, MD 20814-2198 (SAFNET.ORG), or any favorite charity. www.wrightfuneralhome.org
Looking for a loved one?
Latest Local Offers
Tree Work Stump Grinding Bucket Truck 75 Foot Reach Take Downs/Removal 434-665-6535
Affordable Multi-Surface Exterior Cleaning!Residential and Commercial Services. Our services include:-Hot/Cold Pressure Washing-Soft Washing-Graffiti/Gum Removal-Roof Cleaning-Gutter Cleaning/Brighteningand much more! (434) 420-5677www.martinva.netLicensed and Insured
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.