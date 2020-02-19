Stinnette, Albert Jasper "Lud"

Albert Jasper "Lud" Stinnette, 72, died on Friday, February 14, 2020. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Madison Heights, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
