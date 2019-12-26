Elizabeth Sprouse "Bet" Elizabeth Sprouse "Bet", 99, of Amherst, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, in Lynchburg. Born on May 25, 1920, she was a daughter of the late Lewis and Betty Mantiply Sprouse. She is survived by her great nephew, William L. Pollard; her great niece, Deborah P. Payne and husband Carlton; and her great-great nephew, Cody Payne. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Mildred S. Stinnett; her niece, Thelma S. Pollard, with whom she lived most of her life. Her brothers, Duval, Dave and Thomas Sprouse preceded her in death by many years. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff at Centra Hospice and later Heartland, for all their care and kindness shown to their loved one. A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019, in Amherst Cemetery by Pastor Gary Anderson. A viewing will be held from 4 and 6 p.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019, at Byrum-Parr Funeral Home. The family requests that memorial contributions be made in Bet's memory to Central Baptist Church, 103 Central Church Lane, Lowesville, VA 22967.
