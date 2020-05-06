William Vincent Sexton died peacefully at his home in Amherst, Virginia, on April 24, 2020, at the age of 91. He was born on November 9, 1928, in Jersey City, New Jersey. After attending college, he went on to serve in the United States Army. He was employed in management for F.W. Woolworth Company. Later, he and his wife, Margaret, were co-proprietors of Sexton's Department Store on Westhampton Beach Long Island, New York. He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Amherst, Va. William "Bill" was preceded in death by his parents, Rhoda and William Sexton of New Jersey, along with his brothers, Jack and Jim Sexton of Texas. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Margaret "Peggy" Sexton; sister, Patricia Radwanski of New Jersey; brother, Michael Sexton of New Mexico, ten nephews, and nine nieces. A celebration of life service will be held at a later time. Donations may be made to Humane Society of Amherst County, 318 Shelter Ln., Amherst, VA 24521 Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Madison Heights, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

