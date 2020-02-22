William Harvey Saunders, 82, of Amherst County, passed away on February 18, 2020. Born in Charlottesville, Virginia, he was the son of Robert Thomas Saunders and Christine Brockman Saunders. He was predeceased by his parents; his sisters, Shirley Willcox and Edith McAvoy; and his brother, Robert Saunders Jr. He is survived by his sister, Margaret Lowdon of Richmond; and ten nieces and nephews. After graduating from the University of Virginia, Mr. Saunders worked as the Librarian at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis Maryland. He later worked for the Social Security Administration in Lynchburg and Washington D.C. He retired to Amherst County, where he enjoyed gardening and long walks in the countryside. An avid traveler, Mr. Saunders had visited Africa, South America, and Europe, along with numerous places in the United States. A funeral service will be held in Amherst at a date to be determined.
Most Popular
-
Bedford man arrested in connection with fire at former middle school
-
Bedford police arrest Amherst County wanted suspect after chase
-
Cowardice, Hypocrisy on Redistricting Reform
-
Heritage's Goolsby makes history with Class 3 wrestling title
-
North Carolina couple finds home in turn-of-the-century Lynchburg abode
Looking for a loved one?
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.