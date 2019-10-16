Rose, Henry William

Henry William Rose, 80, of Lynchburg, died on Monday, October 7, 2019. A memorial service was held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at New Jerusalem Baptist Church with Pastor Rodney Sandbridge officiating. Tharp Funeral Home, Madison Heights, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

