Pormann, Arthur Raymond

Arthur Raymond Pormann, 89, of Amherst, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at his residence. He was the loving husband of Nancy Liggett Pormann. Born on August 27, 1930, in North Bergen, N.J., he was the son of the late Arthur C. Pormann and the late Anna Boyle Pormann. Art served our country in the United States Air Force. He was an employee of Tredegar Film for 30 years. In addition to his wife, Nancy, he is survived by his children, Jeff Pormann and wife, Kerri, of Pa., Tim Pormann of Pa., Dale Pormann of N.C., and Susan O'Neil and husband, Roger, of Va.; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Emmanuel United Methodist Church, with The Rev. Nancy C. Johnson officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to your local humane society. Whitten Monelison Chapel is assisting the Pormann family (929-5712).
