Julia Ann "Annie" (Truslow) Patrick Julia Ann "Annie" (Truslow) Patrick, 96, of Lexington, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020. She was born in Nelson County, on September 28, 1923, a daughter of the late William Rondue and Malinda (Puckett) Truslow. Annie, one of six children, grew up in Stoney Creek. At a young age, she proudly served in the United States Navy during World War II and was one of the first females to be stationed in Hawaii. Annie was a very simple woman, but a wonderful cook. She greatly enjoyed and was proud of her son's musical accomplishments. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Grayson Patrick; son, Ronnie G. Patrick; and siblings, Mary Davis, Herbert Truslow, Alice Carter, and Yvonne Toms. Left to cherish her memory are her brother, Buddy Truslow and wife, Gracie; sister-in-law, Polly Truslow; nephews, Gary Small and wife, Marilyn, Irvine Carter and wife, Pat, and Wayne Carter and wife, Skip; niece and caregiver, Yvette Sholes and fiancé, Billy Arey; great nephews, Collin and Landen Sholes; as well as extended family members. Services for Annie will be conducted privately. The family wishes to express a heartfelt thank you to the staff with Rockbridge Area Hospice for their loving care of Annie and her family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.

