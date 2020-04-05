Timothy Darrell Parr, 50, of Amherst, passed away on Sunday, April 4, 2020, at his home. Born in Lynchburg on April 13, 1969, he was a son of Mary F. Evans Parr and the late Wilton Smith Parr Jr. Timothy had been a welder for many years, as well as a service technician for Parr's Heating & Air, and was a member of Clifford Baptist Church. He found great joy in gardening, woodworking and loved nothing better than to go cat-fishing. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his beloved wife of 24 years, Wanda Browning Parr; his son, Trace Hunter Parr (Elizabeth Phaup) of Amherst; brothers, Billy Parr (Dana) and Kevin Parr, both of Amherst; his grandmother, Eva Mays Gowen of Amherst; his mother-in-law, Ella Wood Browning; his brother-in-law, Wallar Browning Jr.; nephews, Stephen Parr and Kolby Parr; nieces, Laura Baldwin, Tyler Parr, Myra Parr and Morgan Parr; great-nephew, Henley Baldwin; and great-nieces, Emmalyn Baldwin and Abigail Parr. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Wallar "Tray" Browning Sr. A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date. Byrum-Parr Funeral Home is serving the family, 434-277-5194.
