Cecil "Ann" Napper, 78, of Amherst, departed this life on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, in Lynchburg. Born in Arrington, on July 15, 1941, she was a daughter of the late Albert Spencer and Mary Elizabeth Strange Spencer. In earlier years, Ann had been employed with Flippin-Seaman, where she worked as an apple packer. She was also a devoted member of New Mount Baptist Church. She leaves to cherish her memories, sons, Thomas Hope Napper Jr. (Aretha) of Amherst, and David Lewis Napper of Lynchburg; daughters, Patricia Ann Scott (Samuel) of Lynchburg, Elaine Marie Morse (Rudy) of Amherst, Mary Elizabeth Pryor (Frederick) of Roanoke, Sharon Bernice Turner (Paul Turner Sr.) of Amherst, and Stacy Lynn Myers (Donald Myers Sr.) of Madison Heights; sisters, Jennette Paige and Dorothy Shepherd; her best friend, William Radford; 25 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of other loving relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Thomas Hope Napper Sr.; a son, Charles Wesley Napper; brothers, Joe Lewis Spencer, Preston Paige, her infant twin James Edward Spencer, and Robert Earl Paige; and sisters, Ida May Spencer, Bessie May Smith, Leola Gentry, Mary Bertha Paige, and Rosetta Paige. A funeral service was held 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at New Mount Baptist Church by the Rev. George Gohanna, officiating, and the Rev. Allen Pannell, eulogist. Burial followed at New Mount Memorial Garden. The family received friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019, at Byrum-Parr Funeral Home.
