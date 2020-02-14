William "Roadrunner" Adair Murphy Jr., 72, of Amherst, died Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Virginia Baptist Hospital in Lynchburg. William was born February 9, 1948 in Keen, West Virginia a son of the late William A. Murphy and Mazie Wilson Murphy. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his first and second wives, Mary Hartless Murphy and Katherine Johns Murphy. Roadrunner as most knew him was retired from Griffin Pipe Company and was a self employed as an independent trucker . He is survived by his daughters, Patricia M. May and Rosa Fitzgerald, both of Madison Heights; a brother, Roger D. Murphy; four grandsons, Aaron Ponton, Christopher Lawhorne, Travis Miller and Michael Fitzgerald III; two granddaughters, Brittney Fitzgerald and Kourtney Price and one deceased grandson, Austin Price; and six great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held Monday, February 17, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Wells/Sheffield Chapel in Lovingston with Pastor C. E. Mays officiating with interment to follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Amherst. The family will receive friends Sunday, February 16, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel of Lovingston (434-263-4097).

