Leroy Morris, 101, of Amherst, went peacefully to his rest on Sunday, June 21, 2020, with his pastor, the Rev. Nancy Johnson, singing him home. Leroy was born February 24, 1919, in Amherst County, to the late William and Kathryn Ewers Morris. He was a lifelong farmer, a rural mail carrier for over 20 years and a faithful member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Turner "Peggy" Morris; his brother, William Morris; and his sister, Ruth Watts. He is survived by his daughter, Mary Morris; granddaughter, Mary Ellen Van Houten; great-granddaughter, Everleigh Van Houten; sister, Helen Whiting; and his extended family, including numerous nieces, nephews, neighbors and loving friends. Special thanks to Shannon Carter and the Carter family for their exceptional love and care, and to nurses, Wendy Campbell and Michelle Younger for their uncommon devotion and selfless dedication to Mr. Morris. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Amherst Cemetery with the Rev. Nancy Johnson officiating. Friends and family will continue the celebration of his life at their home, following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Emmanuel United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 451, Amherst, VA 24521. Driskill Funeral Chapel, Amherst. www.DriskillFuneral.com.

