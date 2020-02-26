Mooney Jr., Ralph Graley

Ralph Graley Mooney Jr., 91, of Monroe, died on Monday, February 17, 2020. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Madison Heights, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

