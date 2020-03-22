Russell Franklin "Seke" Miller Jr., 58, of Lynchburg, died on Friday, March 20, 2020 at his residence. Seke was born on November 11, 1961, in England and was the son of the late Russell F. Miller and Janet L. Spencer Miller of Shipman. He was a United States Air Force Veteran. Besides his mother, he is survived by his daughter, Amy Nicole Miller of Amherst and his son, Nathaniel Wayne Miller of Madison Heights. A private graveside service will be held with Pastor John P. Campbell officiating in the Davis Cemetery at Shipman. Arrangements by Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel of Lovingston (434-263-4097).

