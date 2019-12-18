Mays, Kenneth Elwood

Kenneth Elwood Mays passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at his home in Amherst. He was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Elwood was the son of Loree Bradley Mays and the late Kenneth L. Mays. He was also predeceased by a sister, Mary Ella Lewis; a grandson, Carlton Trey Hudson; and a special nephew, Timothy Lewis. Elwood is survived by his wife of 55 years, Fay Allen Mays; and his children, Bryan (Deborah), Craig (Theresa), Karen Hudson (Carl). His life was further enriched by his grandchildren, Brooke Trent (Mike), Colby, Kelsey, Justin (Alexandra), Mason Hudson, Seth, and Madison Hudson; one great-grandchild Hadleigh Trent; and his loving dog, Woody. His gracious heart and giving spirit was well known. Elwood was a member of Sardis United Methodist Church. He loved his family, farm, and all his farming equipment. He became a farm boy at a young age. He served his community through Pedlar Fire and Rescue, Virginia Forestry Association, Log-A-Load charity, and retired owner and founder of K.E. Mays and Sons Inc. Funeral services to celebrate Elwood's life were conducted on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Whitten Monelison Chapel with the Rev. Roger Powell officiating. Interment followed at Allwood Cemetery in Pleasant View. Family visitation was at the funeral home, prior to the service. Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider Sardis U.M. Church or the Children's Miracle Network. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Monelison Chapel is serving the family.
