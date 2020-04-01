Richard Hiram Martin, of Madison Heights, departed this life on Monday, March 30, 2020, at Guggenheimer Health & Rehabilitation Center in Lynchburg, Va. Richard was born March 14, 1944, to Emma Martin Henson and Richard L. Grooms in Amherst, Va. Raised by his maternal Grandparents, Deacon Willie Massie and Mary Martin. Richard leaves to cherish his memory, wife, Elouise Martin of Newport News, Va.; one daughter, Pamela Duncan (Reginald) of Savannah, Ga.; five grandchildren, Jessica Martin, Richmond Hills, Va., Marcus Martin, Bloomingdale, Ga., Reginald, Ravell and Regina Duncan of Savannah, Va.; and two great- grandchildren of Richmond Hills, Va.; five aunts, Tearl Martin of Amherst, Va., Trudy Washington of Madison Heights, Va., Shirley Corbett of Clinton, Md., Polly Jacobs of Suitland, Md. and Verine Bowling of Baltimore, Md., David Grooms, Ruby Grooms and LeLe Grooms who were like his children; and a host of cousins, family and friends. His remains reside at Davis Turner Funeral Services and will be ready for viewing on Friday, April 3, 2020 and Saturday, April 4, 2020. A burial will take place Monday, April 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Martin Family Cemetary, Gidsville Rd, Amherst, Va. A celebration in remembrance of our beloved Richard will be coordinated at a later date for all relatives and friends to attend. Details will be provided later. Services of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.

