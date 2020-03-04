Maddox, Wendy

Wendy Sams Maddox, 51, of Amherst, died on Sunday, March 1, 2020. A private service will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to Tharp Funeral Home by visiting Wendy's condolence page at www.tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Madison Heights, is assisting the family.

