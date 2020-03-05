Esther Elaine Evans Maddox, 73, of Amherst, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at her home. Born in Monroe, April 16, 1946, Mrs. Maddox was the daughter of Eva Mays Gowen and the late Howard Franklin Evans Sr. She was former co-owner of Drummonds Grocery Store in Amherst and was retired from Central Virginia Training Center. She was a member of Poplar United Methodist Church. In addition to her father, and husband, Samuel Clayton Maddox Sr., she was preceded in death by her son, Dennis Ray Maddox; and brother, Howard Franklin Evans Jr. Surviving are her mother, Eva Mays Gowen; daughters, Samantha Maddox of Amherst and Muriel M. Pyle (Robert) of Lynchburg; sons, Samuel Clayton Maddox Jr. of Concord and John Franklin Maddox (Kim) of Amherst; sisters, Irene Allen of Monroe, Mary Parr of Amherst and Jackie Sandidge (James) of Lynchburg; grandchildren, Erin Hutcherson, Amy Beth Maddox, Amanda Ann Kissel, Adam Maddox, Bobby Maddox, Robin Kwon, Schuyler Maddox, Lisa Pyle, Clay Coffey, and Jessie Maddox; and great-grandchildren, John, Tyler, Brayden, Baylee and Ethan. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Driskill Funeral Chapel with interment following in Amherst Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 until 3 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Poplar United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 713, Amherst, VA 24521. Driskill Funeral Chapel, Amherst. www.DriskillFuneral.com.
Most Popular
-
Campbell County backs militia, pursues legal action against Region 2000
-
Police: Lynchburg woman killed in Nelson County crash, most likely by rock through windshield
-
LCS high school graduation venue changes for the third time
-
Virginia braces for a possible coronavirus outbreak
-
New halfpipe to honor Lynchburg skateboarder killed in crash
Looking for a loved one?
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.