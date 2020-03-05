Esther Elaine Evans Maddox, 73, of Amherst, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at her home. Born in Monroe, April 16, 1946, Mrs. Maddox was the daughter of Eva Mays Gowen and the late Howard Franklin Evans Sr. She was former co-owner of Drummonds Grocery Store in Amherst and was retired from Central Virginia Training Center. She was a member of Poplar United Methodist Church. In addition to her father, and husband, Samuel Clayton Maddox Sr., she was preceded in death by her son, Dennis Ray Maddox; and brother, Howard Franklin Evans Jr. Surviving are her mother, Eva Mays Gowen; daughters, Samantha Maddox of Amherst and Muriel M. Pyle (Robert) of Lynchburg; sons, Samuel Clayton Maddox Jr. of Concord and John Franklin Maddox (Kim) of Amherst; sisters, Irene Allen of Monroe, Mary Parr of Amherst and Jackie Sandidge (James) of Lynchburg; grandchildren, Erin Hutcherson, Amy Beth Maddox, Amanda Ann Kissel, Adam Maddox, Bobby Maddox, Robin Kwon, Schuyler Maddox, Lisa Pyle, Clay Coffey, and Jessie Maddox; and great-grandchildren, John, Tyler, Brayden, Baylee and Ethan. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Driskill Funeral Chapel with interment following in Amherst Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 until 3 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Poplar United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 713, Amherst, VA 24521. Driskill Funeral Chapel, Amherst. www.DriskillFuneral.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Esther Maddox as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

