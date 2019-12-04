Linn, Mary R.

Weather Alert

...VERY STRONG GUSTY WINDS AND A FEW SNOW SHOWERS EARLY THIS MORNING... ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST... A TIGHT PRESSURE GRADIENT BETWEEN LOW PRESSURE TO OUR NORTHEAST AND HIGH PRESSURE APPROACHING FROM THE MIDWEST HAS RESULTED IN VERY STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS THIS MORNING. REPEATED GUSTS OF 50 TO 60 MPH HAVE BEEN OCCURRING OVER THE PAST SEVERAL HOURS IN WATAUGA AND ASHE COUNTY AT BOONE AND JEFFERSON, NC, WITH EVEN SUSTAINED WINDS OF 45 MPH DURING THE PAST HOUR. WIND GUSTS AS HIGH AS 46 MPH HAVE ALSO BEEN RECORDED AT THE ROANOKE AIRPORT AND MANY LOCATIONS WEST OF THE BLUE RIDGE HAVE BEEN SEEING WIND GUSTS TO NEAR 40 MPH OR GREATER. THESE WINDS WILL CONTINUE FOR THE NEXT FEW HOURS, BUT BEGIN TO DIMINISH CONSIDERABLY AS WE APPROACH DAYBREAK. IN ADDITION, SCATTERED LIGHT SNOW SHOWERS HAVE BEEN NOTED IN PARTS OF THE SHENANDOAH VALLEY, AS WELL AS SOUTHEAST WEST VIRGINIA AND SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA. OUTSIDE OF WESTERN GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV WHICH REMAINS IN A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY UNTIL 6 AM EST, NO SNOW ACCUMULATIONS ARE EXPECTED FROM THESE LIGHT SNOW SHOWERS, WHICH WILL END BY DAYBREAK. ANYONE DRIVING THIS MORNING ON THE ROADS AND HIGHWAYS WEST OF THE BLUE RIDGE THIS MORNING SHOULD REMAIN ALERT TO THE HIGH WINDS, WHICH COULD CAUSE YOU TO LOSE CONTROL OF YOUR VEHICLE. THIS IS ESPECIALLY TRUE FOR THOSE WITH HIGH PROFILE AND TOP HEAVY VEHICLES. THE WINDS WILL BE STRONGEST AT THE HIGHER TERRAIN, WHICH INCLUDES PORTIONS OF INTERSTATE 77 IN SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA AS WELL AS SEVERAL SECTIONS OF INTERSTATE 81 BETWEEN CHILHOWIE AND LEXINGTON. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO, COMMERCIAL RADIO AND TELEVISION, OR OUR WEB SITE WEATHER.GOV/BLACKSBURG FOR THE LATEST WEATHER INFORMATION.