Linn, Mary R.

Mary R. Linn, of Amherst, Virginia, died Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Mary was born and raised in Beaver, Pennsylvania. Her parents were Helen D. and Charles S. Linn and her older brother was Charles F. (Chuck). Ms. Linn graduated from Muskingum College in Ohio and received the M.Ed from Madison College (now James Madison University) in Harrisonburg, Virginia. She moved to Amherst, Virginia in 1973 and served as Registrar of Sweet Briar College for eighteen years. Ms. Linn was active in Amherst Presbyterian Church, serving as elder, Clerk of Session, and in a number of other capacities in the church. She also served as a volunteer with several community organizations and programs. Surviving are her sister-in-law, Nancy R. Linn of Oswego, New York; nephew, Jeffrey S. Linn (Carol) of Austin, Texas; and four nieces, Jennifer Z. Linn O'Connor (John) of Portland, Oregon, Hollis R. Linn of Oswego, New York, Heather G. Linn Kenney (Michael) of Seattle, Washington and Susan B. Linn of Chapel Hill, North Carolina. A memorial service was held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Amherst Presbyterian Church in Amherst, Virginia. Those wishing to make memorial contributions might consider Amherst Presbyterian Church Building Fund, the Amherst Life Saving Crew, or a charity of their choice. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Looking for a loved one?
Latest Local Offers
"Touch of an Angel" is offering up to 24hr care to keep your loved ones home! From companion care to skilled care you'll be at ease knowing your loved one is in the hands of a trusted care provider. We have some great rates as well as references and letters of recommendation! Call (434420503…
Tree Work Stump Grinding Bucket Truck 75 Foot Reach Take Downs/Removal 434-665-6535
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.