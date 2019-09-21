Nannie Mae Bryant Lawhorne, 98, of Amherst, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019, in Lynchburg. Born in Amherst County, on June 28, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Eddie Julius Bryant and Lula May Lawhorne. She was a homemaker and a member of Wesleyan United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Lawhorne; daughter, Joyce Lawhorne Martin; son, Donnie Lawhorne; one sister, Mary Viola Bryant Jennings; and one grandchild. She is survived by her children, Ray Rogers Lawhorne (Victoria), Bonnie Lawhorne Seitz (Eddie), and Lindsey C. Lawhorne (Teresa), all of Amherst; 15 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and nine great great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Wesleyan United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in the Schaar Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 9 p.m. Monday, September 23, 2019, at the funeral home and from 10 until 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Memorials may be made to Wesleyan United Methodist Church. Driskill Funeral Chapel, Amherst: www.driskillfuneralchapel.com.
