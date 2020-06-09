Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM EDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL ROCKBRIDGE...NORTH CENTRAL BEDFORD AND NORTHWESTERN AMHERST COUNTIES... AT 1220 AM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED THE HEAVY RAIN WHICH PROMPTED THE ADVISORY HAS ENDED. HOWEVER, UPWARDS OF TWO INCHES OF RAIN FELL ALONG, AND JUST EAST OF, THE BLUE RIDGE PARKWAY, WHICH MAY BE CAUSING MINOR FLOODING. NO ADDITIONAL RAINFALL IS EXPECTED. THIS ADVISORY WILL BE ALLOWED TO EXPIRE AT 100 AM EDT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. IN HILLY TERRAIN THERE ARE HUNDREDS OF LOW WATER CROSSINGS WHICH ARE POTENTIALLY DANGEROUS IN HEAVY RAIN. DO NOT ATTEMPT TO CROSS FLOODED ROADS. FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. WHEN IT IS SAFE TO DO SO, PLEASE SEND YOUR REPORTS OF FLOODING, INCLUDING MUDSLIDES OR FLOODED ROADS, TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BY CALLING TOLL FREE AT 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. REPORTS AND PICTURES CAN ALSO BE SHARED ON THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BLACKSBURG FACEBOOK PAGE AND ON TWITTER. &&