Lyndelle Harold "Lindy" Hume of Madison Heights, died on September 8, 2019. A celebration of Lindy's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 605 Clay St., Lynchburg, with inurnment to follow at Spring Hill Cemetery. The family will receive visitors at the church one hour before the service. Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory of Madison Heights is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

