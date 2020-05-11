September 30, 1935 - Saturday, May 9, 2020 Earl Edward Huffman, Jr., 84, of Madison Heights, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Born in Buena Vista, Va., on September 30, 1935, he was a son of the late Earl Edward Huffman Sr. and Virginia Watts Huffman. He was a United States Army veteran, having served in Korea; retired from B & W after 35 years of service and was a member of Temple Baptist Church. He was an avid gardener and loved the outdoors. He will be remembered as a loving and faithful husband for 55 years to Margaret Dudding Huffman and a beloved father to his children, Edward Andrew Huffman (Nicki) and Teresa Huffman Thomas (Glen). Left to cherish his memory are his adoring grandchildren, Dalton, Ashley, Tyler, Lauren and Madison. He is also survived by a special friend, Malcom Wills. A graveside funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Briarwood Memorial Gardens by Pastor J.D. Surbaugh. Those wishing to make memorial contributions, please consider Temple Baptist Church. PO Box 970, Madison Heights, VA 24572. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
