Percy "Pop Pop" Edward Gunter, 80, of Amherst County, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, surrounded by those whom he loved. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was the husband of Judith Duff Gunter for 59 years. Born in Buckingham, Va. on May 31, 1939, he was a son of the late Walter Clarence Gunter and Cora Louise Dooley Gunter and was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, Robert Morris III; three brothers and two sisters. He was retired from Myers Pest Control, a Deacon at Gethsemane Baptist Church, a devoted Christian. He loved baseball and the outdoors. In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Gwen (Greg) Parr, Michael (Kelley) Gunter, Penelope Morris (Duane) McAllister; 10 grandchildren, Kendall (Beth) Parr, Brittani Parr, Morgan Gunter, Maggie Gunter, Seth (Haley) Morris, Elaine Morris, Caleb (Sarah) Morris, Heath (Holly) Morris, Lucas McAllister, Lane McAllister; eight great-grandchildren; three sisters, Irene Farthing, Margaret Ogden, Sadie (Thomas) Campbell; two sisters-in-law, Kitty Gunter, Gracie Gunter; and his special four-legged companion, Molly Ann Gunter. A celebration of Life service will be held at a later date at the church. Please consider memorial contributions to Gethsemane Baptist Church, 411 Blue Ridge Street, Lynchburg, VA 24501. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts can be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
