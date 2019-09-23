Montie Frances Massie Gregory, 96, of Lynchburg, formerly of Amherst, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019, in Lynchburg. Born on May 26, 1923, in Amherst County, Mrs. Gregory was the daughter of the late Nathaniel Lunsford Massie and Mary Frances Cash Massie. She was retired as a Chemical Lab Technician with Babcock Wilcox and was a member of Sardis United Methodist Church. Mrs. Gregory was preceded in death by her husband, Jacob Wilson Gregory; two daughters, Kay G. Mayes and Faye G. Ramsey; and her sister, Marian Massie Campbell. She is survived by five grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. A graveside funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Wednesday, September, 25, 2019, at Amherst Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Sardis United Methodist Church, Amherst Live Saving Crew or Amherst Volunteer Fire Department. Driskill Funeral Chapel, Amherst: www.driskillfuneralchapel.com.
