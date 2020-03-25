James Nelson Fetter, known to friends as Jim or Jimmy, entered eternal rest on March 20, 2020, after leukemia became too much for his Earthly body. Jim leaves behind his loving wife of 48 years, Susan; daughters, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Boyle, four grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Jim was born in Brooklyn New York, which remained a special place for him throughout his entire life. Jim served in the United States Air Force from 1966-1970 and then remained a civil servant until he retired in 1998. He then performed contract work for multiple companies until he 'retired-retired' in 2008 to his second favorite area, Nelson County Virginia. Jimmy had a love of history especially that of his childhood hometown of Gerritsen Beach. He was instrumental in arranging reunions and preserving the history of this small town in Brooklyn. He took pride in having chronicled the history of the town and of those who called this town home. Jim enjoyed spending time with Susan at their home where he chronicled his capers with birds, squirrels, bears, and whatever else happened into the yard. He enjoyed making people chuckle by playing with digital images, allowing him to go to the moon, dance with bears, or as most recently seen drinking his favorite Jameson in his leprechaun outfit! Celebration of life will be planned for a later date. Arrangements by Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston, (434-263-4097).

