Billoup Junior Evans " Bill Boy" Billoup Junior Evans "Bill Boy", 98, of Pedlar Mills, died on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Fairmont Crossing. Born in Nelson County, on February 14, 1921, he was a son of the late Billoup James Evans and Annie K. Evans, and was the loving husband of 69 years to Eva J. Evans. Billoup had been a hardworker all of his life. He farmed from sun up to sun down, and was even employed with Dickie Brothers for many years. He was also a member of Corner Stone Baptist Church in Naola. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Ann E. King (Ronnie) of Pedlar Mills; three grandchildren, Jimmy Pippin of Arrington, Jacqueline Ellege and Lee King, both of Pedlar Mills; four great-grandchildren, Dustin, Nolan, Heather and Bradley; two step great-grandchildren, Chad and Sheree Ellege; four great great-grandchildren, and four step great great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers, seven sisters, and a son, Bill Jr. Evans. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Corner Stone Baptist Church in Naola with Pastor Peyton Fitzgerald officiating. The family will receive friends at other times at the home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Corner Stone Baptist Church, 106 Williams Store Rd., Monroe, VA 24574.
Most Popular
-
Immigrant children fill this Minnesota town’s schools. Their bus driver is leading the backlash.
-
Liberty University appeal on New London Airport is denied
-
Virginia teacher appears on 'Ellen' after picture of him cutting student's hair goes viral
-
Virginia tax refund checks are in the mail. Don't toss out this envelope.
-
Adkins, Wyatt Lee
Looking for a loved one?
Latest Local Offers
"Modern Professional Care with Old Fashioned Customer Service"Now offering:*pressure washing*soft-wash house washing*roof washing*lawn care/ property care*landscapingWe offer total property care Packages!Call us for all of your property care needs!434-420-5677Licensed and Insured
G.W. Services Tin Roof Painting Make your old metal roofs look new again Interior & Exterior Painting. Shingle Roofs & Vinyl Siding - All Types of Repairs. 1-434-270-6239 ~ Greg Walton **MOST CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED**
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.