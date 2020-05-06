Anne Hill Edwards, of Portsmouth, and formerly of Amherst, died in Raleigh, N.C., on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. She is survived by her sons, Preston H. Edwards of Salem, Va., and Benjamin G. Edwards of Chapel Hill, N.C., and their families. Funeral services are private.

