William Ray "Billy" Edgemon Sr., 90, of Amherst, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019. He was the son of the late Karin Glass and James Ezery Edgemon. "Billy" was born in Lynchburg and grew up at Sweet Briar. He attended Amherst High School, where he excelled in baseball, football and volleyball. After graduation, he played semi-pro baseball for several seasons in the Patrick Henry League. Soon after, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served honorably in the Korean War. He was engaged in battles along the 38th parallel with 160th Infantry Regiment and attained the rank of Corporal. He launched his printing career locally in Amherst; and, later in Martinsville at the local newspaper. From there, the family moved to Newport News where he worked as a civil servant at Ft. Eustis. After retirement, he and his late wife Robbie Carter, returned to Amherst and built a home. He enjoyed fishing, boating and golf. At Shadow Ridge Golf course, he proudly had 6 "holes in one" and played as often as possible. He is survived by sisters, Betty Edgemon and Shirley Jenkins; and son, William Edgemon Jr. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m.at Tharp Funeral Home, Madison Heights, on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Presbyterian Cemetery, in Lynchburg, Va. Memorial donations may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate) Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory of Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.