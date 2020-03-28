James "Jim" Edwin Davis James "Jim" Edwin Davis, 61, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, at his home in Round Hill, Va. Jim was born November 26, 1958, in Bedford, Virginia, the son of William and Hilda Davis. Surviving are his wife of 38 years, Nancy; son, Matthew; daughter, Kathleen; and siblings, William (Susan Davis), Brenda (Renwick Rohadfox), Margaret (Dwain Branham), and George (Tina Davis). A juggernaut (Jim's favorite word) in every way, Jim was a larger than life influence on anyone and everyone he came in contact with. His loves in life were his family, friends, work, travel, hiking and golfing. Some of Jim and Nancy's favorite times were hiking with their children, Matt and Kathleen in the North Carolina mountains, Glacier, Yosemite, Maine and Vermont. His 18 years of work for BB&T led him to become an Executive Vice President for the Corporate Banking group and a mentor and friend to many he worked with. He loved and valued the relationships he developed and helping his colleagues to grow. He loved to travel, exploring new places with his family and creating shared memories. You could always count on Jim to find a stranger that knew a mutual friend no matter where he was. He loved meeting new people and could strike up a conversation with anyone he met. He found a distraction from the day to day on the golf course. He spent many weekends walking the course with friends, always playing better if there was competition on the line. His love of people was a driving force in his work and in his personal life. Acting as a leader meant being a coach. Being a friend meant giving advice. Being a husband and father meant caring, protecting, and providing. A graveside service will be held in Amherst County where Jim grew up. A memorial service for all to attend will be held at a later date to be announced.
Most Popular
-
Thousands of Liberty University students expected to return to campus amid coronavirus outbreak
-
Lynchburg mayor denounces move to reopen Liberty as 'reckless'
-
Virginia offers flexibility so high school seniors can still graduate
-
Traveling musical minister from Gretna who died from COVID-19 remembered as 'a modern-day Apostle Paul'
-
Virginia ABC stores to cut operating hours effective Friday
Looking for a loved one?
Latest Local Offers
We specialize in affordable exterior cleaning solutions!Our services include:- House Washing- Roof Cleaning- Gutter Cleaning and Brightening- Hot/Cold Water Pressure Cleaning for Hard Surfaces- Deck Cleaning/Staining and much more!Licensed and InsuredVeteran Owned and OperatedCall today for …
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.