On Monday evening, March 29, 2020, our Heavenly Father called His beloved daughter, Evelyn Jean Crawley home. She was born to the late Irvin Reid Sr. and Hattie Hill Reid on October 3, 1952 in Amherst County, Virginia. She was a phenomenal wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Evelyn enjoyed spending time with family, traveling, shopping and attending gospel programs. Most importantly she loved Jesus and had a close relationship with her Heavenly Father. She was a faithful member of Scott Zion Baptist Church located in Madison Heights, Va. She leaves to cherish her loving memory, her husband of 47 years, Gilbert Crawley Jr.; three daughters, Camisha (Henry) Charlton, Madison Heights, Va., Dr. Rocquel Crawley, Richmond, Va., and Monique Crawley, Madison Heights, Va.; two grandchildren, Mikayla Crawley and Aaliyah Crawley, both of Madison Heights, Va. She is survived by two sisters and one brother, Julia Reid of Roanoke, Va., Mary Crawford (James) of Lynchburg, Va., and Jimmy Reid of Lynchburg, Va. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Irvin Reid Jr., Richard Reid; and one sister, Hazel G. Reid. Her remains reside at Davis Turner Funeral Services and will be ready for viewing on Thursday, April 2, 2020. A celebration in remembrance of our beloved Evelyn will be coordinated at a later date for all relatives and friends to attend. Details will be will provided at a later date.

