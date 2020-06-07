December 30, 1940 - June 4, 2020 Samuel "Sammy" Wade Coleman, 79, of Rose Mill Road in Arrington, Va., passed peacefully from our earthly world and into eternity with his Heavenly Father in the evening hours of Thursday, June 4, 2020. Sammy was born on December 30, 1940 in Roseland to the late Hampton Wade and Virginia Campbell Coleman. It was in the mountains and on the stream banks of his beloved Nelson County where he gained and honed his lifetime love of hunting, trapping and fishing. Sammy also enjoyed and was well known for his bountiful vegetable gardens. He was a member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church, and had also been a member of the Piney River Volunteer Fire Department. Sammy retired from Mead/ Rock Ten after 35 years of service. Prior to this he worked at American Cyanamid, Mortons, Lynchburg Foundry and Buffalo Mines. He was a hard-working man, very accountable and dedicated. More importantly, Sammy was extremely devoted to his family, and was a constant source of love, encouragement and support to each. A simple, common sense man, he was quick with a kind word or a smile that seemed to make everything just right. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and loving wife of 58 years, Shirley Martin Coleman; children, Billy Wade Coleman (Joyce), Larry Wayne Coleman, and Ginger Marie Hill (Johnny); his grandchildren, Hampton and Sammy Coleman, Timothy McFadden, Morgan, Johanna and Jacob Hill; and his brother, Wayne Coleman (Alice). In addition to his parents, Sammy was predeceased by his brothers, Mac (Lynda) and Roy Lee (Karen). A celebration of Sammy's life will be held at 2 p.m. graveside, on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Jonesboro Cemetery in Roseland by the Rev. John Campbell. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Piney River Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 33, Piney River, VA 22964. Arrangements are under the direction of Byrum-Parr Funeral Home of Roseland, 434-277-5194. Byrum-Parr Funeral Home, Inc. P.O. Box 10 Roseland, VA 22967
Looking for a loved one?
Latest Local Offers
Tax Preparation: call Richard Turner, MBA at 434 221 5324. Reasonable rates, great service. www.facebook.com/turnerandassociates
G.W. Services Tin Roof Painting Make your old metal roofs look new again Interior & Exterior Painting. Shingle Roofs & Vinyl Siding - All Types of Repairs. 1-434-270-6239 ~ Greg Walton **MOST CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED**
Raccoons invading your home? Shed overrun by Skunks? Bats driving you batty? Any Wildlife Issue, we are here. Animal Dispatch, LLC. Licensed Insured (540) 779-1108
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.