Doris Meeks Campbell, 88, of Lowesville, died on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Born in Piney River, on February 24, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Edward Henry and Irene Lynch Meeks. She is survived by a son, Kevin Campbell of Amherst; daughters, Donna Sprouse (Jerry) of Lowesville and Nadine Short (Ron Sr.) of Amherst; a brother, Donald Meeks (Martha) of Amherst; grandchildren, Leslie Sprouse, Ronnie Short (Kaye) and Jonathan Short (Mindy); great-grandchildren, Alex Short, Cameron Short, Jordan Sprouse, Logan Sprouse, and Jesse Kayser-Sprouse; and a brother-in-law, Sidney Teaford of Annandale. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Heaward Campbell; brothers, Ronald Meeks, Junior Meeks, and Jesse Meeks; sisters, Arlene Hicks and Dee Teaford; and her beloved pets, Sam, Patch, and Shadow. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Centra Hospice for all their loving care and support shown to their loved one. A funeral service will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Byrum-Parr Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

