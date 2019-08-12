Robert Massie Bryant "Bunk" Robert Massie "Bunk" Bryant, 71, died on Friday, August 9, 2019, at his homeplace Windy Top, in Roseland. Born in Charlottesville, on April 9, 1948, he was the son of Maria Massie (Bryant) Bogia and the late Rolland Skow Bryant. Bob had a career in banking, working with various banks and savings and loans throughout Central Virginia. He resided in Virginia his entire life, coming home to Nelson County in 1991. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his beloved wife of almost 43 years, Jane Culberson Bryant; his sons, Robert Massie Jr. (Cheryl) of Rockaway Park, New York, and John Adam (Carrie); and daughters, Diamanta Grace and Ramona Hope, all of Roseland; grandchildren, Ashley Grace Bryant of New York, Bailey Savannah Bryant, Bethany Jane Bryant, and Brandon Lee Bryant, all of Roseland; his sister, Alice Effinger Moore (Easley) of Lexington; brothers-in-law, David Culberson (Edie) of Johnson City, Tennessee, and Ron Culberson (Wendy) of Nellysford; a sister-in-law, Susan Elaine of Weaverville, North Carolina, and a host of numerous nieces, nephews and other loving relatives and friends. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, James Todd Bogia; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, G.C. and Dorothy Culberson; and a nephew, Allen Culberson. A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Clifford Baptist Church by the Rev. Dr. Michael Fitzgerald. The family will receive friends from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Byrum-Parr Funeral Home, Roseland, and at other times at the home. Private burial will be on the family farm in Roseland. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mission Fund of Clifford Baptist Church, 635 Fletchers Level Rd., Amherst, VA 24521, or to Roseland Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 39, Roseland, VA 22967.
