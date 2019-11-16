Elizabeth Julia Brown Broyles, 92, of Amherst, Va., passed away, on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Lynchburg, Va. Born on July 3, 1927, in Amherst County, Mrs. Broyles was the daughter of the late Edward Waller "Ned" Brown and Ruby Steele Brown. Liz was retired as a Tax Collector with the City of Lynchburg and was a member of Rivermont Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Amherst Garden Club and Lynchburg Women's Club. She also loved to travel and did so extensively. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Paschal "Jack" Broyles Jr.; two sisters, Berta Kent and Bessie Staples; and one brother, Edward Brown. Surviving are her daughter, Julie Ann Broyles Haddy of Williamston, S.C.; brother, Robert E. "Bob" Brown of Lynchburg; and sisters, Frances Dalton of Lynchburg, and Rebecca Sturgill of King, N.C. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Amherst Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Amherst Life Saving Crew, P.O. Box 193 , Amherst , VA 24521, or to Rivermont Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2424 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg, VA 24503 Driskill Funeral Chapel, Amherst. www.DriskillFuneral.com.
Most Popular
-
Campbell supervisors approve legislative agenda, second amendment rights among priorities
-
Updated: Holy Cross Regional Catholic School to permanently close at end of school year
-
River Ridge mall development discussed during Lynchburg business breakfast
-
Davis, Travis
-
Madison Heights man charged in Lynchburg home robbery
Looking for a loved one?
Latest Local Offers
"Touch of an Angel" is offering up to 24hr care to keep your loved ones home! From companion care to skilled care you'll be at ease knowing your loved one is in the hands of a trusted care provider. We have some great rates as well as references and letters of recommendation! Call (434420503…
G.W. Services Tin Roof Painting Make your old metal roofs look new again Interior & Exterior Painting. Shingle Roofs & Vinyl Siding - All Types of Repairs. 1-434-270-6239 ~ Greg Walton **MOST CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED**
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.